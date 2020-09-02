First Official Trailer for Based-on-the-Play Movie 'The Boys in the Band'

"Game time! We all have to call the one person we truly believe we have loved." Netflix has unveiled the first trailer for The Boys in the Band, a cinematic adaptation of the Tony-winning play of the same name. The play originally launched on stage in 1968, and the script for the movie is written by the same playwright Mart Crowley. More than fifty years after his play became an unexpected smash hit for putting gay men's lives center stage with honesty and humor, The Boys in the Band returns to the screen in a new adaptation that reunites acclaimed director Joe Mantello with the all-star cast of the Tony-winning, 2018 Broadway production. A group of gay men gather for a birthday party in 1968 New York City, only to find the drinks and laughs interrupted when a visitor from the host’s past turns the evening upside down. The fabulous cast includes Jim Parsons, Zachary Quinto, Matt Bomer, Andrew Rannells, Charlie Carver, Robin de Jesús, Brian Hutchison, Michael Benjamin Washington, and Tuc Watkins. Oh this looks like fun.

Here's the first official trailer for Joe Mantello's The Boys in the Band, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

In 1968 New York - when being gay was still considered to be best kept behind closed doors - a group of friends gather for a raucous birthday party hosted by Michael (Jim Parsons), a screenwriter who spends and drinks too much, in honor of the sharp-dressed and sharp-tongued Harold (Zachary Quinto). Other partygoers include Donald (Matt Bomer), Michael’s former flame, now mired in self-analysis; Larry (Andrew Rannells), a randy commercial artist living with Hank (Tuc Watkins), a school teacher who has just left his wife; Bernard (Michael Benjamin Washington), a librarian tiptoeing around fraught codes of friendship alongside Emory (Robin de Jesús), a decorator who never holds back; and a guileless hustler (Charlie Carver), hired to be Harold’s gift for the night. What begins as an evening of drinks and laughs gets upended when Alan (Brian Hutchison), Michael's straight-laced college roommate, shows up and each man is challenged to confront long-buried truths that threaten the foundation of the group's tight bond. The Boys in the Band is directed by American director / filmmaker Joe Mantello, of the film Love! Valour! Compassion! previously and TV work as well. The screenplay is by Mart Crowley and Ned Martel, adapted from Crowley's own play. Netflix will debut The Boys in the Band streaming on September 30th.