First Official Trailer for Denis Villeneuve's Epic Adaptation of 'Dune'

"You have proven you can rule yourself, now you must learn to rule others." Warner Bros has revealed the first official trailer for Denis Villeneuve's new adaption of Dune, based on the classic sci-fi novel by Frank Herbert. Set in the distant future, the story is about the son of a noble family entrusted with the protection of the most valuable asset and most vital element in the galaxy - the planet Arrakis, the only place in the galaxy where they can find "the spice". It was turned into a movie once before by David Lynch in 1984, and was made into a Sci-Fi Channel mini-series in 2000. This new version stars Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides, featuring a massive ensemble cast: Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Zendaya, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley Henderson, David Dastmalchian, Chang Chen, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa, and Javier Bardem. WB teased this trailer with a teaser playing in front of Tenet, but this is the moment we've all been waiting for - and it's an exhilarating first look. I am loving how massively epic and thrilling this looks. Let the spice flow.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Denis Villeneuve's Dune, direct from WB's YouTube:

In the far future of humanity, Duke Leto Atreides accepts stewardship of dangerous desert planet Arrakis, also known as "Dune", the only source of the most valuable substance in the universe, "the spice", a drug which extends human life, provides superhuman levels of thought, and makes foldspace travel possible. Though Leto knows the opportunity is an intricate trap set by his enemies, he takes his Bene Gesserit concubine Lady Jessica, young son and heir Paul, and most trusted advisers to Arrakis. Dune is directed by acclaimed Quebecois filmmaker Denis Villeneuve, director of the movies Maelstrom, Polytechnique, Incendies, Prisoners, Enemy, Sicario, Arrival, and Blade Runner 2049 previously. The screenplay is written by Jon Spaihts and Eric Roth and Denis Villeneuve; adapted from Frank Herbert's classic sci-fi novel first published in 1965. Featuring cinematography by Greig Fraser, and a score by Hans Zimmer. Warner Bros will release Villeneuve's Dune in theaters everywhere starting on December 18th at the end of this year. For more updates, follow @dunemovie or visit the movie's official website. First impression? Looking epic?