First Official Trailer for 'Kubrick by Kubrick' Doc About the Filmmaker

"Directing a movie, if you try to do it properly, is not always fun." Kubrick! The man, the myth, the legend. An official trailer has debuted for a documentary titled Kubrick by Kubrick, which was set to premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival this month (until it was cancelled). The 73-minute doc film, directed by French filmmaker Grégory Monro, is a new look at the iconic filmmaker using his own audio recordings to take us into his world. A rare and transcendent journey into the life and films of the legendary Stanley Kubrick like we've never seen before, featuring a treasure trove of unearthed interview recordings from the master himself. Sounds like another of these "on himself" docs similar to Listen to Me Marlon. "Taking viewers on a journey beyond Jupiter, Kubrick by Kubrick celebrates the essence of what film means to those who make it—and those who watch." Looking forward to catching this at another festival (or on VOD) hopefully soon.

Here's the first official trailer for Gregory Monro's doc Kubrick by Kubrick, direct from YouTube:

"While he's among the most scrutinized filmmakers that ever lived, the chance to hear [Stanley] Kubrick's own words was a rarity—until now." Unspooling exclusive new recordings of detailed interviews with the mythic director spanning 30 years that ruminate on his philosophies, documentarian Gregory Monro weaves a tapestry of archival footage with the rhythm and care of a consummate historian relishing in his discoveries. No stranger to investigating legends of the screen, Monro's exuberant and lyrical cinematic essay is vital. Taking viewers on a journey beyond Jupiter, Kubrick by Kubrick celebrates the essence of what film means to those who make it—and those who watch. Kubrick by Kubrick is directed by French actor / filmmaker Grégory Monro, also director of the docs Calamity Jane: Wild West Legend, Michel Legrand: Let the Music Play, Racing Through Life - Toulouse-Lautrec previously, and other work including a few acting roles. This was initially going to premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival this month. As of now, there is no official release date for the film yet. Stay tuned for updates. First impression? Who's interested?