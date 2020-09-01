First Promo Trailer for German Film 'And Tomorrow The Entire World'

"Back then it was about the big picture. Not this small fry." An official festival promo trailer has debuted for a provocative German film titled And Tomorrow The Entire World, also known as Und Morgen die Ganze Welt. This will be premiering at the Venice Film Festival next week. The very timely film is about a German woman who joins the Antifa movement as a left-wing activist to fight Nazis. But she deals with the struggle of being non-violent, and starts to wonder "if violence could ever be a legitimate political answer to fascism and hatred." Starring Mala Emde, Noah Saavedra, Tonio Schneider, Luisa-Céline Gaffron, and Andreas Lust. "This is not only a story about the strong division running through Germany, but about the one running through our entire Western society." This is easily one of my most anticipated films that's premiering in Venice, and I'm very curious to see how the story plays out. Will definitely get people talking.

Germany is struck by a violent series of racist terror attacks. 20-year-old Luisa joins a subdivision of the Antifa to oppose the uprising neo-Nazi movement. With her reckless actions, she not only fights against the extreme right but also tries to impress Alfa, an Antifa activist she is secretly in love with. Soon, things escalate, and Luisa and her friends clash over the question if violence could ever be a legitimate political answer to fascism and hatred. And Tomorrow the Entire World, also known as Und Morgen die Ganze Welt originally in German, is directed by German filmmaker Julia von Heinz, also director of the films Nothing Else Matters, Rosakinder, Hanni and Nanni 2, Hanna's Journey, and I'm Off Then previously. The script is written by John Quester and Julia von Heinz. This will be premiering at the Venice Film Festival this month. The film has no official release dates setup anywhere - stay tuned for updates. First impression?