First Trailer for 'My Wonderful Wanda' Film About a Polish Immigrant

"Don't leave me to those lunatics." The Match Factory has released an official promo trailer for a Swiss indie drama titled My Wonderful Wanda, which was part of the Tribeca Film Festival line-up earlier this year. The film is the latest from Swiss filmmaker Bettina Oberli, and is still seeking international distribution. Agnieszka Grochowska stars as the titular Wanda, a Polish immigrant working as a carer in Switzerland. She nurses the aging patriarch of the wealthy Wegmeister-Gloor family. When an unexpected complication arises, family secrets come to light and arrangements are made to try and appease everyone in this biting family drama. Sounds like a more serious Swiss version of Knives Out. Also starring Gottfried Breitfuss, André Jung, Marthe Keller, Birgit Minichmayr, Bruno Rajski, Iwo Rajski, & Anatole Taubman. This looks like an emotionally resonant drama about how money warps minds, especially family members.

Here's the first promo trailer (+ poster) for Bettina Oberli's My Wonderful Wanda, direct from YouTube:

The Polish woman Wanda (Agnieszka Grochowska), 35, looks after Josef (André Jung), 70, in his family villa by the lake. She is there for him around the clock and also helps his wife Elsa, 75. The youngest son Gregi, 28, likes her very much. The work is poorly paid, but Wanda needs the money for her own family in Poland. Since everyone lives under one roof, Wanda gets an intimate view of their family life. So intimate that Wanda unexpectedly becomes pregnant. My Wonderful Wanda, originally known as Wanda, Mein Wunder in German, is directed by Swiss filmmaker Bettina Oberli, director of the films Im Nordwind, Late Bloomers, Tannöd, Lovely Louise, and The Wind Turns previously. The screenplay is co-written by Bettina Oberli and Cooky Ziesche. Produced by Lukas Hobi and Reto Schärli. This premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival earlier this year. No other release dates are set yet - stay tuned for updates. First impression?