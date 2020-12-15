First Quick Teaser for Ben Wheatley's Eco Horror Film 'In the Earth'

"Take a trip with Ben Wheatley." Neon has revealed a quick 30-second teaser of footage for Ben Wheatley's new film In the Earth, which was just announced today as part of the 2021 Sundance Film Festival official selection. Wheatley already released a film earlier this year, the new take on Rebecca, but secretly shot this eco horror thriller during the pandemic summer. As the world searches for a cure to a disastrous virus, a scientist and park scout venture deep in the forest for a routine equipment run. But their journey becomes a terrifying voyage through the heart of darkness, the forest coming to life around them. Starring Joel Fry, Ellora Torchia, Hayley Squires, and BAFTA Award Winner Reece Shearsmith. From this tiny tease, it looks like this is going to be a psychedelic mushroom-fueled trip through hell. As only Wheatley can deliver.

Here's the first announcement teaser trailer for Ben Wheatley's In the Earth, originally from Twitter:

As the world searches for a cure to a disastrous virus, a scientist and park scout venture deep in the forest for a routine equipment run. Through the night, their journey becomes a terrifying voyage through the heart of darkness, the forest coming to life around them… In the Earth is directed by acclaimed English filmmaker Ben Wheatley, director of the films Down Terrace, Kill List, Sightseers, A Field in England, High-Rise, Free Fire, Happy New Year Colin Burstead, and this year's Rebecca as well. The screenplay is also written by Ben Wheatley. It's produced by Andy Starke, Tom Quinn, and Jeff Deutchman. The film will premiere at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival coming up in January. Neon will then release Wheatley's In the Earth in select theaters sometime in 2021 - stay tuned for an official release date. Thoughts on this teaser?