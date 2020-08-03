First Red Band Trailer for Anarchic Satire 'Get Duked!' from Ninian Doff

"You won't get away with this!" Amazon Prime Video has released an official trailer for an indie highlands comedy titled Get Duked!, which won the Midnighters Audience Award at last year's SXSW Film Festival. Formerly known as Boyz in the Wood, it has been given a new title for its US release this month. Set deep in the Scottish Highlands, the film follows wild teenage friends out on a character-building camping trip. With plans to do nothing but get high in the woods, the boys must face a shadowy force hell-bent on extinguishing their futures. From writer-director Ninian Doff comes an anarchic satire of generational politics, hip-hop loving farmers and hallucinogenic rabbit droppings that pits the youth of tomorrow against the status quo of yesterday. Starring Samuel Bottomley, Rian Gordon, Lewis Gribben, Viraj Juneja, Kate Dickie, Kevin Guthrie, Jonathan Aris, Georgia Glen, Alice Lowe, Brian Pettifer, with James Cosmo and Eddie Izzard. Heard nothing but great things about it, and the trailer gets me even more excited to watch.

Here's the first red band trailer (+ poster) for Ninian Doff's Get Duked!, direct from Prime's YouTube:

Dean, Duncan, and DJ Beatroot are teenage pals from Glasgow who embark on the character-building camping trip - based on a real-life program - known as the Duke of Edinburgh Award, where foraging, teamwork and orienteering are the order of the day. Eager to cut loose and smoke weed in the Scottish Highlands, the trio finds themselves paired with straight-laced Ian, a fellow camper determined to play by the rules. After veering off-path into remote farmland that's worlds away from their urban comfort zone, the boys find themselves hunted down by a shadowy force hell-bent on extinguishing their futures. Get Duked!, formerly known as Boyz in the Wood, is both written and directed by British filmmaker Ninian Doff, making his feature directorial debut after a number of short films and music videos previously. This first premiered at the SXSW Film Festival last year, where it won the Midnighters Audience Award. Amazon Prime will debut Doff's Get Duked! streaming starting on August 28th this summer. Who's ready to camp?