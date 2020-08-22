First 'Roll Call' Teaser for James Gunn's New 'The Suicide Squad' Movie

"You know the deal…" Warner Bros has revealed a teaser trailer and behind-the-scenes first look at James Gunn's new The Suicide Squad movie, a standalone sequel to the original Suicide Squad from 2017. This ensemble anti-hero DC action comedy boasts one hell of a stellar cast, bringing back Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, and Viola Davis as Amanda Waller. With a whole bunch of other talent: Idris Elba, Joel Kinnaman, John Cena, Jai Courtney, Michael Rooker, Flula Borg, Daniela Melchior, Steve Agee, David Dastmalchian, Mayling Ng, Peter Capaldi, Alice Braga, Pete Davidson, Sean Gunn, Storm Reid, Nathan Fillion, Joaquín Cosío, Juan Diego Botto, and Taika Waititi as King Shark (hell yes!). Each and every one of them gets introduced in this "roll call" teaser, but there's no actual footage yet. Only a few glimpses in the second video (below). As a first look and character reveal, this is awesome! Definitely got my attention with Weasel and Polka Dot Man and Mongal and Bloodsport and all the others.

Here's the first "Roll Call" teaser trailer for James Gunn's The Suicide Squad, direct from YouTube:

And here's an early "behind-the-scenes" featurette for the DC movie, also direct from WB's YouTube:

Exact plot details still unknown. A standalone sequel to previous Suicide Squad (2017) movie. Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) assembles a new Suicide Squad including old and new members. The Suicide Squad is directed by American writer / filmmaker James Gunn, director of the films Slither, Super, Guardians of the Galaxy, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 previously; he also wrote the screenplay for Zack Snyder's Dawn of the Dead and Greg McLean's The Belko Experiment. The screenplay is also written by James Gunn, based on the "Suicide Squad" comic book created by John Ostrander. Produced by Chuck Roven and Peter Safran. Featuring cinematography by Henry Braham (of Flyboys, The Golden Compass, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil). Warner Bros will release Gunn's The Suicide Squad in theaters everywhere starting August 6th, 2021 next summer. Follow @SuicideSquadWB for updates. Who's ready?