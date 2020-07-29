First Short Teaser Trailer for Quentin Dupieux's Fly Film 'Mandibules'

Hi, fly. Memento Films in France has unveiled a short 15-second teaser trailer for the film Mandibules, the latest from wacky French musician / filmmaker Quentin Dupieux. The pandemic hasn't stopped him from working! Mandibules was also announced as part of the line-up for the 2020 Venice Film Festival, kicking off in September. So what the heck is this film about? Two simple-minded friends discover a giant fly in the trunk of a car and decide to domesticate it to earn money with it. Of course. Definitely a Dupieux concept. The film stars Adèle Exarchopoulos, Grégoire Ludig, Bruno Lochet, Coralie Russier, India Hair, David Marsais, with Dave Chapman as "La Mouche" (aka The Fly). There isn't really much to this teaser trailer except a quick shot of the giant fly drinking water from a pool, but still, you've gotta see this trailer with a giant fly drinking water from a pool! Because who knows what happens next…? Take a peek below.

Here's the very first teaser trailer for Quentin Dupieux's Mandibules, direct from Memento's YouTube:

Jean-Gab and Manu, two simple-minded friends, find a giant fly stuck in the trunk of a car and decide to train it to earn money with it. Mandibules, which translate to Mandibles in French, is both written and directed by wacky French musician / filmmaker Quentin Dupieux (who sometimes goes by the name "Mr. Oizo"), director of the films Nonfilm, Steak, Rubber, Wrong, Wrong Cops, Reality, Keep an Eye Out, and Deerskin previously. Produced by Hugo Sélignac. This is set to premiere at the Venice Film Festival this year. Memento Films will release Dupieux's Mandibules in French cinemas starting on December 2nd this fall. No other international release dates have been confirmed yet. Stay tuned for updates. First impression?