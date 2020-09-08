Teaser Trailer for Animated Fantasy Film 'Wolfwalkers' on Apple TV+

"Be a wolf!" Apple has released an official teaser trailer for a new animated feature film titled Wolfwalkers, the latest project from acclaimed Irish animation filmmaker Tomm Moore (of The Secret of Kells, Song of the Sea) co-directing with concept artist Ross Stewart. In a time of superstition and magic, when wolves are seen as demonic and nature an evil to be tamed, a young apprentice hunter, Robyn, comes to Ireland with her father to wipe out the last pack. But when Robyn saves a wild native girl, Mebh, their friendship leads her to discover the world of the Wolfwakers and transform her into the very thing her father is tasked to destroy. The voice cast includes Honor Kneafsey, Eva Whitaker, Sean Bean, Simon McBurney, Tommy Tiernan, Jon Kenny, John Morton, and Maria Doyle Kennedy. I am a huge fan of Moore's work, and I had no idea he was making this! I couldn't be more excited!! This looks magical and vibrant and thrilling. And I love films about wolves! Whaaaat! Oh my goodness this is so totally my jam. Get a first look.

Here's the teaser trailer (+ poster) for Tomm Moore & Ross Stewart's Wolfwalkers, on Apple's YouTube:

In a time of superstition and magic, a young apprentice hunter, Robyn Goodfellowe, journeys to Ireland with her father to wipe out the last wolf pack. While exploring the forbidden lands outside the city walls, Robyn befriends a free-spirited girl, Mebh, a member of a mysterious tribe rumored to have the ability to transform into wolves by night. As they search for Mebh’s missing mother, Robyn uncovers a secret that draws her further into the enchanted world of the Wolfwalkers and risks turning into the very thing her father is tasked to destroy. Wolfwalkers is directed by animation filmmakers Tomm Moore (director of the films The Secret of Kells, Song of the Sea) & Ross Stewart (art director on The Secret of Kells, concept artist on ParaNorman, Song of the Sea), who have worked together previously. The screenplay is written by Will Collins. Produced by Cartoon Saloon and Melusine Productions. Apple will debut Moore & Stewart's Wolfwalkers in theaters and streaming on Apple TV+ starting in late 2020. First impression? Looking fun?