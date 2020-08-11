First Teaser for Anthony Scott Burns' New Sci-Fi Thriller 'Come True'

"What did you think would happen…?" Get a look at the first teaser for Come True, a dark sci-fi thriller from the director of Our House, Anthony Scott Burns, working with executive producer Vincenzo Natali, starring Julia Sarah Stone and Landon Liboiron. The film is premiering at the Fantasia Film Festival this month, and this teaser is a promo to start the buzz before its premiere. Dreams twist. Nightmares come true. A distinctive and compelling work of dark sci-fi horror that haunts the space between wakefulness and sleep. The story follows a young woman who starts to experience disturbing dreams. "As the darkness begins to close in, it's soon clear that Sarah has unknowingly become the conduit to a horrifying, new discovery…" Burns wrote, directed, and shot the film, with music by Electric Youth and Pilotpriest. This looks wicked! A twisted, mesmerizing dream thriller. What are they finding in her mind?! Such a compelling teaser - I'm in.

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ poster) for Anthony Scott Burns' Come True, direct from YouTube:

18-year-old Sarah (Julia Sarah Stone) is having troubles. A tense situation at home has her avoiding the place as much as possible, crashing with friends, in a park, anywhere, and it’s ruining her at school. A call for participants at a university sleep study comes at precisely the right time, offering both a space to rest her head and perhaps a way towards healing past the terrible dreams that have been tormenting her. Before long, Sarah realizes that she's become the channel to a frightening new discovery. Dreams twist. Nightmares come true. Come True is directed by Canadian filmmaker Anthony Scott Burns, director of the film Our House previously, as well as a segment in Holidays and a few short films (including the short Tron: Destiny). The screenplay is also by Anthony Scott Burns, based on a story by Daniel Weissenberger. This is premiering at the Fantasia Film Festival this summer. No release date is set - stay tuned. Thoughts?