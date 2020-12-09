First Teaser for Awesome 'Shadow in the Cloud' WWII Bomber Film

"Gremlins are all in your head! It's not critters who cause accidents, it's careless airmen." 387 Film Dist. in New Zealand has revealed the first 60-second teaser trailer for Shadow in the Cloud, the epic breakout contained action film that first premiered at the Toronto Film Festival this fall. This awesome WWII action-thriller is set entirely on a B-17 Flying Fortress bomber. The story follows a female WWII pilot traveling with top secret documents who catches a flight with an all-male crew, but soon discovers there's some creepy gremlin creature crawling around the plane. It takes place almost entirely on that plane, and it's awesome. Chloë Grace Moretz stars as Maude Garrett, along with Nick Robinson, Beulah Koale, Taylor John Smith, Callan Mulvey, Benedict Wall, Joe Witkowski, and Byron Coll. I saw this during TIFF and raved about it in my review, saying "as ridiculous as it is at times, I just had a blast watching this." Strap in.

Here's the first teaser trailer for Roseanne Liang's Shadow in the Cloud, direct from 387's YouTube:

Writer-director Roseanne Liang pays pulpy tribute to air force women's auxiliaries in WWII with Shadow In The Cloud, a rip-roaring action/horror hybrid that finds one such airwoman, WAAF officer Maude Garrett (Chloë Grace Moretz), assigned under mysterious circumstances to a rickety B-17 Flying Fortress, where she is custodian of a strictly classified piece of cargo. Forcibly sequestered by the all-male crew to a ball turret hanging from the belly of the bomber, Garrett’s dizzying new-found perspective brings to light yet another unexpected passenger — one whose stealthily sinister presence may jeopardize the lives of all aboard. Shadow in the Cloud is directed by Chinese-New Zealand filmmaker Roseanne Liang, her second feature film following My Wedding and Other Secrets, and lots of TV work previously including "Flat3" and "Friday Night Bites". The screenplay is written by Max Landis & Roseanne Liang. This premiered at TIFF in the Midnight Madness section (read our review). The film is set to open in New Zealand starting February 4th, 2021. There's no other international release dates for Shadow in the Cloud yet - stay tuned. Who's in?