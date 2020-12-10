First Teaser for Disney Animation's Magical 'Encanto' Set in Colombia

Let's go to Colombia! Disney has revealed an early teaser trailer for Encanto, an original Disney Animation project due for release in November of 2021. This is one of MANY movies featured in Disney's epic Investor Meeting announcement this week of all their upcoming projects from 2021 onward. Encanto is made by the directors of Zootopia, Byron Howard and Jared Bush, and is also co-written and co-directed by Charise Castro Smith. The story centers on a Colombian girl who, in spite of coming from a magical family, lacks magical powers. "Encanto takes you to Colombia, where a magical family live in a magical home." That's all they've really revealed about it so far. This will be Disney Animation's 60th feature film. It will also feature music written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, because of course. No cast is announced yet - only the filmmakers involved. This teaser is just a quick first look at the magical house where the family lives. Take a look below.

Here's the first teaser trailer for Disney Animation's Encanto, direct from YouTube:

This Fall, Walt Disney Animation Studios’ all-new film Encanto takes you to Colombia, where a magical family live in a magical home. The film is centered on a young girl and her family in Colombia, who all have magical powers, but, sadly, the young girl has no powers. Encanto is directed by filmmakers Byron Howard (director of Bolt, Tangled, Zootopia) & Jared Bush (director of Zootopia, creator of "Penn Zero: Part-Time Hero"), co-directed by Charise Castro Smith - a Cuban-American playwright / producer ("The Exorcist", "Sweetbitter" TV series). The screenplay is co-written by Charise Castro Smith and Jared Bush. Featuring songs written by Lin-Manuel Miranda. Produced by Yvett Merino Flores & Clark Spencer. Disney will release Encanto in theaters starting November 24th, 2021 next year. First impression? Interested?