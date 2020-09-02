First Teaser for Horror Anthology Series 'Welcome to the Blumhouse'

"'I run my mind, it does not run me.' Say it with me…" Amazon has released the first teaser trailer for the first four films in a brand new horror anthology series titled Welcome to the Blumhouse. The series will launch eight full-length genre films from talented up-and-coming filmmakers, produced by Jason Blum of Blumhouse, and released streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The first four films will be available to watch this October: Black Box directed by Emmanuel Osei-Kuffour Jr., Evil Eye co-directed by Elan Dassani & Rajeev Dassani, The Lie directed by Veena Sud, and Nocturne directed by Zu Quirke are the first four of eight films in the "Welcome to the Blumhouse" series - each one teased in this trailer which also features the song "What's Up" by Fjøra. The various casts include: Mireille Enos, Peter Sarsgaard, and Joey King in The Lie; Mamoudou Athie, Phylicia Rashad, and Amanda Christine in Black Box; Sunita Mani, Sarita Choudhury, Omar Maskati, and Bernard White in Evil Eye; Sydney Sweeney, Madison Iseman, Jacques Colimon, and Ivan Shaw in Nocturne. These look great so far! Let that creativity flow.

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ poster) for Amazon's Welcome to the Blumhouse series, from YouTube:

Amazon Prime Video's "Welcome to the Blumhouse" is a new program of eight unsettling, genre movies produced by Jason Blum’s Blumhouse Television and Amazon Studios. Sharing the spine-tingling suspense that’s a Blumhouse signature, each film presents a distinctive vision and unique perspective on common themes centered around family and love as redemptive or destructive forces. Amazon Prime will launch the initial slate of four genre films as double features starting with: The Lie directed by acclaimed writer / director Veena Sud (of The Killing, 7 Seconds) and Black Box directed by up-and-coming writer / director Emmanuel Osei-Kuffour Jr. (of Born with It), both premiering on October 6th this fall. Launching the following week on October 13th is Evil Eye, from talented young directors Elan Dassani and Rajeev Dassani (of A Day's Work, Jinn) and also executive produced by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (of Quantico, White Tiger), and finally Nocturne written and directed by filmmaker Zu Quirke (of Zugzwang, Ghosting) making her feature film debut. The next set of four films arrives in 2021. First impression? Who's curious?