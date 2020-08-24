First Teaser for Polish 'Never Gonna Snow Again' Premiering in Venice

"I am your healer." The Match Factory has released a promo teaser trailer for a Polish film premiering at the Venice Film Festival this year titled Never Gonna Snow Again, the latest film from acclaimed Polish filmmaker Malgorzata Szumowska (of Body, Mug, The Other Lamb most recently). A Ukrainian migrant working as a masseur in Poland becomes a guru-like figure in the gated community where his clients live. The long description is perfect: The identical houses are inhabited by an array of well-to-do representatives of the upper class to which we all constantly aspire. They seem to feel an inner sadness, a longing. Perhaps it is for the winter, which is no longer present in this eastern country. Unlike them, their children don't build snowmen anymore. But maybe their emptiness runs deeper? … His hands heal, his eyes penetrate the souls of the lonely women. To them, his Russian accent sounds like the song of the past, a peaceful melody of their childhood, when the world was a safer place. Zhenia, for this is his name, changes their lives. Starring Alec Utgoff, with Maja Ostaszewska, Agata Kulesza, Weronika Rosati, Katarzyna Figura. Take a look.

Here's the first teaser trailer for Malgorzata Szumowska's Never Gonna Snow Again, from YouTube:

On one grey, foggy morning in a large, Eastern European city, a mysterious person appears – a man carrying a bed. The visitor uses magical, hypnotic techniques to get a residence permit and starts working as a masseur in a suburban housing estate. The bland, gated community, built for the rich in the middle of what used to be a cabbage field, is walled off from the 'worse' world around it. Never Gonna Snow Again, known as Śniegu już nigdy nie będzie in Polish, is directed by Polish filmmaker Malgorzata Szumowska, director of the films Happy Man, Stranger, 33 Scenes from Life, Elles, In the Name Of, Body, Mug, and The Other Lamb previously. Co-directed by cinematographer Michal Englert. The screenplay is also written by Malgorzata Szumowska & Michal Englert. This is premiering at the Venice Film Festival this year, then will open in Poland starting this October. No other release dates have been set yet. First impression? Curious?