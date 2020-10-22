First Teaser for Ryan Murphy's 'The Prom' from the Broadway Musical

"In the end, there will be kick ass prom – in Edgewater, Indiana – for everybody. I know it." Netflix has unveiled a magical, boisterous, colorful teaser trailer for the movie version of the Broadway musical The Prom. Directed by Ryan Murphy, this big screen adaptation brings back many of the original actors and a few newcomers to celebrate this musical event. A troupe of hilariously self-obsessed theater stars (after their latest show has flopped) swarm into a small conservative Indiana town in support of a high school girl who wants to take her girlfriend to the prom. The extravagant ensemble cast includes Jo Ellen Pellman, Meryl Streep, James Corden, Nicole Kidman, Keegan-Michael Key, Andrew Rannells, Ariana Debose, Tracey Ullman, Kevin Chamberlin, Mary Kay Place, Nathaniel J. Potvin, Logan Riley, Nico Greetham, Sofia Deler, & Kerry Washington. The original show premiered in 2016, and opened in NYC in 2018. The Prom is the "spectacular, big-hearted film adaptation of Chad Beguelin, Bob Martin and Matthew Sklar's award-winning, Tony-nominated Broadway musical." So exciting and joyous! Have fun.

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ poster) for Ryan Murphy's The Prom, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

Dee Dee Allen (Meryl Streep) and Barry Glickman (James Corden) are New York City stage stars with a crisis on their hands: their expensive new Broadway show is a major flop that has suddenly flatlined their careers. Meanwhile, in small-town Indiana, high school student Emma Nolan (Jo Ellen Pellman) is experiencing a very different kind of heartbreak: despite the support of the high school principal (Keegan-Michael Key), the head of the PTA (Kerry Washington) has banned her from attending the prom with her girlfriend, Alyssa (Ariana DeBose). When Dee Dee and Barry decide that Emma's predicament is the perfect cause to help resurrect their public images, they hit the road with Angie (Academy Award winner Nicole Kidman) and Trent (Andrew Rannells), another pair of cynical actors looking for a professional lift. But when their self-absorbed celebrity activism unexpectedly backfires, the foursome find their own lives upended as they rally to give Emma a night where she can truly celebrate who she is. The Prom is directed by American writer / producer / director Ryan Murphy, director of the films Running with Scissors and Eat Pray Love previously. The screenplay is by Chad Beguelin & Bob Martin, who wrote the original show, based on an original concept by Jack Viertel. Netflix will debut Murphy's The Prom movie in select theaters this November, then streaming starting December 11th this fall. Who's excited for this?!