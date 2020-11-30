First Teaser for Snowy Swedish Survival Thriller 'Red Dot' from Netflix

"Hey, stop that!" Netflix has unveiled an official trailer for an indie survival thriller titled Red Dot, from Swedish filmmaker Alain Darborg. The film follows a young couple taunted outdoors while camping. When Nadja becomes pregnant, David and Nadja make an attempt to rekindle their relationship by traveling to the north of Sweden for a hiking trip but soon their romantic trip turns into a nightmare. It's clear the "red dot" in this is just a laser pointer, probably attached to a rifle, coming from some deranged stranger. Or maybe a deranged ex? Red Dot co-stars Anastasios Soulis and Nanna Blondell as David and Nadja, along with Johannes Kuhnke, Kalled Mustonen, and Tomas Bergström. This looks solid, that laser pointer is a seriously scary way of frightening people from afar. I just wonder what happens next? How do they escape?

Here's the first teaser trailer for Alain Darborg's Red Dot, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

David and Nadja (Anastasios Soulis and Nanna Blondell) attempt to rekindle their relationship on a romantic hiking trip to the North of Sweden. The trip quickly turns into a nightmare when a red laser dot appears in their tent, and they are forced to flee into the unforgiving wilderness pursued by an unknown shooter. Red Dot is directed by up-and-coming Swedish filmmaker Alain Darborg, his second feature film after making The Master Plan previously, as well as some TV work including nine episodes of the Swedish TV series "Alex". The screenplay is written by Alain Darborg and Per Dickson. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Netflix will debut Alain Darborg's Red Dot thriller streaming exclusively starting on February 11th, 2021 early next year. Anyone else interested in watching this one?