First Teaser for Witchcraft Horror Film 'The Old Ways' Set in Veracruz

"They have seen something inside you." An early festival teaser trailer has unveiled for an indie horror film titled The Old Ways, from filmmaker Christopher Alender. This is premiering at the Sitges Film Festival this month, which is why this trailer is being released to build more buzz after its debut. The film follows Cristina Lopez, as played by Brigitte Kali Canales, a Mexican American reporter who goes back to her homeland of Veracruz in Mexico chasing a story on witchcraft and faith healers. But then she becomes the subject of her own story, kidnapped by a local "bruja" and her son. The indie cast includes Andrea Cortés, Julia Vera, Sal Lopez, AJ Bowen, Weston Meredith, & Julian Lerma. This is just a first look teaser, but there's enough creepy footage to give me a jolt. Snakes…! Why'd it have to be snakes?! Tread carefully.

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ festival poster) for Christopher Alender's The Old Ways, from YouTube:

Cristina, a journalist of Mexican origins, travels to the home of her ancestors in Veracruz to investigate a story involving witchcraft and healers. Once there, she is kidnapped by a group of locals who claim that she's possessed by the devil and that she needs to be exorcised. When she tries to escape this nightmarish situation, the woman starts to believe that her captors may actually be right… The Old Ways is directed by American filmmaker Christopher Alender, making his second feature after Memorial Day previously, as well as a few shorts and other TV work. The screenplay is written by Marcos Gabriel. Produced by Christa Boarini, T. Justin Ross, and David Grove Churchill Viste. The film is premiering this month at the Sitges Film Festival. No other release dates have been set - stay tuned for updates. First impression? Look scary?