Promo Teaser Trailer for All-Girl Punk Band Body Horror 'Spare Parts'

"The dirt is dry!" A promo trailer has debuted online for a body horror film called Spare Parts, which is currently being sold at the Cannes Market this summer. Made by Canadian filmmaker Andrew T. Hunt, it was produced by Raven Banner under their production label, Hangar 18 Media. The film follows an all-girl punk band named Ms. 45 - they get kidnapped after a show in the wrong part of town. They wake up to find that they’ve had their limbs replaced with crude mechanized weapons, and their only chance for survival is to fight in an arena for the amusement of a blood-hungry cult. Starring Michelle Argyris, Emily Alatalo, Jason Rouse, Kiriana Stanton, Chelsea Muirhead, Ryan Allen, and Julian Richings. Described as "if Sushi Typhoon's Machine Girl gets a make-over with the staging props of Mad Max.” Looks super gnarly.

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ promo art) for Andrew Thomas Hunt's Spare Parts, direct from YouTube:

A group of girls get lost on a random dirt road. The tow truck driver toes them to his junkyard. Everything seems normal until they wake up with weapons for limbs, and thrown into the fight of their lives. Spare Parts is directed by veteran Canadian producer / filmmaker Andrew Thomas Hunt (aka Andrew T. Hunt), director of the film Sweet Karma previously, and producer of numerous other projects as well. The screenplay is written by David Murdoch and Svet Rouskov. Produced by Bruno Marino and Pasha Patriki. This first premiered at the Bucheon Fantastic Film Festival earlier this year, and is currently being sold at the Cannes Market this summer. No official release dates are set - stay tuned for updates. First impression?