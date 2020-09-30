First Teaser Trailer for 'Black Boys' Inter-Generational Documentary

"These young people don't need saviors, they need believers…" A stunning teaser trailer has debuted for a documentary film titled Black Boys, which just premiered at the Bentonville Film Festival and American Black Film Festival last month. A film for this historic moment, in a nation still struggling to rectify its racist legacy, Black Boys illuminates and celebrates the full humanity of Black men and boys in America. It is a love story exploring the body, mind, voice, and heart through intimate, inter-generational conversations and stories. Also lending their stories and insights are important activists in their respective fields: Super Bowl champion Malcolm Jenkins, who's also an exec producer; rapper Vic Mensa, NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony, NFL Hall of Fame inductee Cris Carter, Super Bowl champion Chris Long, sports journalist Jemele Hill Key, acclaimed activist & academic Dr. Harry Edwards, former U.S. Secretary of Education Dr. John King. This is a really lovely, poetic teaser for a deeply moving and profoundly beautiful doc film.

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ poster) for Sonia Lowman's documentary Black Boys, direct from Vimeo:

At the intersection of education, criminal justice and sports, Black Boys reveals the emotional landscape of racism—of how it feels to walk through the world seen as something to be feared. Director Sonia Lowman (Teach Us All) follows Greg Scruggs, a two-time Super Bowl champion and young father who recently returned to his hometown of Cincinnati to impress upon young Black athletes the importance of education first, as well as Sharif del Mekki, a principal at a nearly all Black charter school in West Philadelphia, and a group of young activists fighting for criminal justice reform in Chicago. Black Boys is directed by doc filmmaker Sonia Lowman, director of the doc film Teach Us All previously, and one other short. Produced by Elliot V. Kotek, Sonia Lowman, Jon-Thomas Royston, and Chad Williamson. This just premiered at the Bentonville Film Festival and American Black Film Festival. The film opens in select theaters in the Atlanta area starting on October 9th for one week, before arriving on VOD later this fall. Visit the official website.