First Teaser Trailer for 'Charm City Kings' Film Premiering at Sundance

"One way or another, I'm going to be with that clique!" Sony Pictures Classics has revealed a teaser trailer for Charm City Kings, a feature drama premiering at the Sundance Film Festival this month. The film is a feature adaptation of the acclaimed documentary 12 O'Clock Boys, which premiered in 2013, and opened in theaters in 2014. The film is about a 14-year-old boy named Mouse who joins a notorious dirt bike gang in Baltimore. Sundance describes this as an "electric feature that pulses with teen gusto, thumping hip-hop, and amazing bike tricks. Soto directs an astonishingly talented cast to create a narrative bursting with pitch-perfect performances and intoxicating emotion." Starring Jahi Di'Allo Winston as Mouse, plus Meek Mill, Will Catlett, Teyonah Parris, Donielle Tremaine Hansley, and Kezii Curtis. This looks crazy good!! One hell of a teaser to build hype before Sundance. Check this out and catch 12 O'Clock Boys as well.

Here's the first teaser trailer for Angel Manuel Soto's Charm City Kings, direct from SPC's YouTube:

14-year-old Mouse (Jahi Di'Allo Winston) desperately wants to join the Midnight Clique, an infamous group of Baltimore dirt-bike riders who rule the summertime streets. His older brother, Stro, was their top rider before his tragic death—a loss that consumes Mouse as much as his passion for bikes. Mouse's mom (Teyonah Parris) and his police mentor, Detective Rivers (William Catlett), work overtime to help the charismatic teen reach his full potential, but when the Midnight Clique’s leader, Blax (Meek Mill), takes the boy under his wing, the lure of revving his own dirt bike skids Mouse toward a road way past the straight and narrow. Charm City Kings is directed by Puerto Rican filmmaker Angel Manuel Soto, director of the films Frailty and The Farm previously, as well as numerous shorts. The screenplay is by Sherman Payne, from a story by Barry Jenkins, Kirk Sullivan, Christopher M. Boyd; based on the film by Lotfy Nathan. This is premiering at the Sundance Film Festival this year in the Dramatic Competition category. Sony Classics will then release Charm City Kings in select US theaters starting April 10th, 2020 this spring. Look good?