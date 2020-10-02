First Teaser Trailer for Crazy Gory Puppet Horror Movie 'Frank & Zed'

"As fun as it is scary." Yep, you read it right - this is a gory horror movie made entirely with puppets. Even though Brian Henson tried to make an R-rated puppet movie a few years back (The Happytime Murders), this one looks like everything that movie was not - much better and much more disgusting. Frank & Zed is a homemade passion project from filmmaker Jesse Blanchard. "It was shot in 4K in Blanchard's garage and a nearby studio and required the creation of 40 handmade puppets, miniatures, practical cloud tank effects, and actual fire." Badass. Lovingly crafted entirely with hand puppets, this hilarious, blood-drenched practical marvel sees the peaceful, secluded lifestyle of two monsters threatened when a group of desperate villagers come to repay an age-old pact to a wretched demon. Featuring the voices of Mandy Stockholm, Daniel Wagner, Jonathan McLain, Sam A. Mowry. And tons of gnarly puppets. I always enjoy these low budget, passion project concepts - they truly are one-of-a-kind. It premieres at Nightstream this month.

Here's the first teaser trailer for Jesse Blanchard's Frank & Zed, direct from YouTube (via B-D):

Centuries ago, a desperate battle left an entire village wasted, a new bride dead, and two mortal enemies dependent on each other for survival. Forgotten amongst the crumbling ruins, our two heroes have eked out a meager existence, each responsible for feeding the other. One fateful day, a villager trespasses into Frank's hunting grounds. The resulting "harvest" provides Zed with a full tummy and sets the entire town on a course of bloody retribution. Convinced that killing the monsters is the only way to save themselves, the villagers dig up the cursed weapons and storm the castle. Now, Frank and Zed must come together if they are to survive. Frank & Zed is written and directed by filmmaker Jesse Blanchard, director of the film Lit Up previously, plus a few shorts and other animation projects. This is premiering at the Nightstream Festival this month. Made by Puppetcore Films. For more, visit their official website. Who wants to watch?