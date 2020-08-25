First Teaser Trailer for Cute French Animated Feature 'Little Vampire'

"Friends for eternity." Studiocanal in France has released the first official teaser trailer for a cute animated movie titled Little Vampire, the latest creation from acclaimed filmmaker Joann Sfar (of Gainsbourg: A Heroic Life, The Rabbi's Cat). This fun French animation, with the title Petit Vampire in French, is about a "little vampire" who lives in a haunted house with a merry group of monsters. He's been 10 years old for 300 years now, it's been a long time since anything amuses him. His dream? Go to school to make friends. But his parents don't hear it that way, the outside world is far too dangerous. Accompanied by Phantom, his faithful bulldog, Little Vampire escapes the mansion in secret, determined to meet more children. Featuring the voices of Camille Cottin, Alex Lutz, Jean-Paul Rouve, Louise Lacoste, Claire de La Rüe du Can, and Quentin Faure. The teaser is only available in French so far, but it's still worth a watch anyway.

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ poster) for Joann Sfar's Little Vampire, from YouTube (via Catsuka):

Little Vampire lives in a haunted house with a merry group of monsters, but he is bored stiff! One night, he secretly sneaks out of the manor along with his trusted bulldog, Phantomato, on a quest to find some new friends. Little Vampire, also known originally as Petit Vampire in French, is directed by acclaimed French animator / filmmaker Joann Sfar, director of the films Gainsbourg: A Heroic Life, The Rabbi's Cat, The Lady in the Car with Glasses and a Gun, and a few other short films and various projects previously. The screenplay is also written by Joann Sfar. This originally premiered at the Annecy Film Festival this summer. Studiocanal will release the movie in theaters in France starting on October 21st coming up this fall. But there's still no international release dates set yet - stay tuned for updates. First impression? Look like fun?