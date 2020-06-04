First Teaser Trailer for François Ozon's Cannes 2020 Selection 'Été 85'

"The summer holidays are just beginning…" Diaphana has debuted a short promo teaser trailer for French filmmaker François Ozon's new film titled Été 85, which translates to Summer of 85 (the official English title for the film). This was recently announced this week as an official selection at the 2020 Cannes Film Festival, which means it would've premiered there but will now just play in cinemas later this year. Summer of 85 is about a 16-year-old boy experiencing love and death and romance and more while living in a seaside resort in Normandy in the 80s. Starring Félix Lefebvre, Benjamin Voisin, Philippine Velge, Valeria Bruni Tedeschi, and Melvil Poupaud. The trailer features some The Cure and no dialogue, setting it up as a passionate coming-of-age romp. Reminds me of Xavier Dolan or Call Me By Your Name at first glance.

Here's the first French teaser trailer for François Ozon's Summer of 85, direct from YouTube:

What do you dream of when you're 16 years old and in a seaside resort in Normandy in the 1980s? A best friend? A lifelong teen pact? Scooting off on adventures on a boat or a motorbike? Living life at breakneck speed? No. You dream of death. Because you can't get a bigger kick than dying. And that's why you save it till the very end. The summer holidays are just beginning, and this story recounts how Alexis grew into himself. Summer of 85, also known as Été 85 in French, is both written and directed by acclaimed French filmmaker François Ozon, director of many films including Sitcom, Criminal Lovers, Under the Sand, 8 Women, Potiche, In the House, Young & Beautiful, The New Girlfriend, Frantz, Double Lover, and By the Grace of God previously. This was supposed to premiere at the 2020 Cannes Film Festival this year. It's still currently set to open in France in July, though it will likely be delayed due to the pandemic keeping cinemas closed. No other international release dates are set yet - stay tuned for additional updates. First impression?