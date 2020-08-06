Brief A24 Teaser for Janicza Bravo's 'Zola' Film Starring Taylour Paige

"You wanna hear a story…?" A24 has revealed a teaser trailer for the wacky dark comedy Zola, which first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. This is the film that's based on a Twitter thread from 2015, in which a woman wrote "wanna hear a story about why me & this bitch here fell out???????? It's kind of long but full of suspense." Taylour Paige stars as Zola, a stripper in Detroit who befriends another stripper named Stefani, played by Riley Keough. But when she convinces Zola to go to Florida, what was supposed to be a quick road trip turns into a weekend from hell. Also starring Nicholas Braun, Colman Domingo, and Ari'el Stachel. There isn't much to this teaser, which is more of a way for A24 to say "hey, we're trying to figure out what to do with our films!" Since they prefer them in theaters. Only time will tell…

Here's the very first teaser trailer for Janicza Bravo's Zola, direct from YouTube (via @A24):

2015: @zolarmoon tweets "wanna hear a story about why me & this bitch here fell out???????? It's kind of long but full of suspense." Two girls bond over their "hoeism" and become fast friends. What's supposed to be a trip from Detroit to Florida turns into a weekend from hell. Zola is directed by American filmmaker Janicza Bravo, her second feature after directing Lemon previously, as well as numerous shorts and some TV work; before jumping into directing she worked in wardrobe on various productions. The screenplay is written by Janicza Bravo and Jeremy O. Harris. Based on tweets by A'Ziah King; an the magazine article by David Kushner. This first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. A24 will release Bravo's Zola sometime later this year. No release date / plans have been revealed yet. Stay tuned for more updates.