First Teaser Trailer for Korean Action Thriller 'Deliver Us From Evil'

"You don't need to go this far." CJ Entertainment in Korea has debuted the first international teaser trailer for an action crime thriller titled Deliver Us From Evil, not to be confused with Scott Derrickson's horror film with the exact same name. Hong Won-Chan's Deliver Us From Evil is an action hitman thriller about the desperate struggle of a man who is about to lose everything he wants to keep safe from the last contract killing. He goes to Thailand after hearing about a kidnapping to try and figure out what's really going on. "The story is about a character who has sinned being redeemed by another character." It's directed by the screenwriter of the scripts for the fantastic Korean crime films The Chaser, The Scam, The Yellow Sea, and Confession of Murder. Starring Hwang Jung-min, Lee Jung-jae, Park Jung-min, and Choi Hee-seo. From this teaser trailer, it looks like all the crazy badass action takes place in Thailand. Check it out below.

Here's the first intl. teaser trailer (+ posters) for Hong Won-Chan's Deliver Us From Evil, from YouTube:

Deliver Us From Evil is an upcoming action movie about the desperate struggle of a man who is about to lose everything he wants to keep safe from the last contract killing. Hit man In-nam (Hwang Jung-min) completes what he believes to be his last mission only to find himself being chased by “butcher” Ray (Lee Jung-jae). Upon learning of a kidnapping case in Thailand, In-nam heads to Bangkok. Ray, who believes In-nam is behind his brother's death, follows him there. Deliver Us From Evil, also known as 다만 악에서 구하소서 in Korean, is both written and directed by Korean writer / filmmaker Hong Won-Chan, making his second feature film after directing Office previously; he also wrote the scripts for the films The Chaser, The Scam, The Yellow Sea, and Confession of Murder. The film is set to open in Korea sometime this summer. There's still no official US release date for Deliver Us From Evil - stay tuned for updates. First impression?