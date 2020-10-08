First Teaser Trailer for MGM's Animated Sequel 'The Addams Family 2'

"Until the world returns to abnormal…" MGM + United Artists have debuted a brief announcement teaser for The Addams Family 2, revealing that this animated horror comedy sequel will be arriving in theaters during Halloween next year. The sequel to MGM's 2019 box-office smash hit, The Addams Family, this new one has rounded out its stellar voice cast with the additions of Bill Hader as all-new character Cyrus, and Javon "Wanna" Walton taking on the role of the youngest Addams sibling, Pugsley. Hader and Walton join returning Addams Family film stars Charlize Theron (Morticia), Oscar Isaac (Gomez), Chloë Grace Moretz (Wednesday), Nick Kroll (Fester), Bette Midler (Grandma) as well as Snoop Dogg (It). Director Greg Tiernan has also returned for the sequel, which will be released in theaters at the beginning of October in 2021. Who knows if things will even be "back to normal" then anyway? For now, enjoy this tease.

Here's the first reveal teaser for Greg Tiernan & Conrad Vernon's The Addams Family 2, from YouTube:

Everyone's favorite spooky family is back in the new animated comedy sequel The Addams Family 2. In this all new movie, The Addams get tangled up in wacky adventures and find themselves involved in hilarious run-ins with all sorts of unsuspecting characters. Always staying true to themselves, the Addams Family brings their iconic spookiness and kookiness wherever they go. The Addams Family 2 is once again co-directed by veteran animators / filmmakers Greg Tiernan (of Happily N'Ever After and the Thomas & Friends franchise) & Conrad Vernon (of Shrek 2, Monsters vs Aliens, Madagascar 3 previously) - both of Sausage Party and the first Addams Family movie previously. The screenplay is written by Benji Samit and Dan Hernandez; based on the characters created by Charles Addams, originally as one-panel cartoons for New Yorker. MGM + United Artists will debut Tiernan & Vernon's sequel The Addams Family 2 in theaters everywhere starting on October 8th, 2021 just before Halloween next year. Who's excited for it already?