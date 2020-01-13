Teaser Trailer for 'Morbius' Starring Jared Leto as Marvel's Morbius

"I feel more alive than ever - increase strength and speed, the ability to use echolocation." Sony Pictures has revealed the first full-length teaser trailer (more of an actual trailer, less of a teaser) for Morbius, co-produced by Marvel Studios starring Jared Leto as the "superhero" known as Morbius the Living Vampire. A bit like Doctor Strange, the story follows a brilliant biochemist named Michael Morbius who tries to cure himself of a rare blood disease, but he inadvertently infects himself with a form of vampirism instead. And thus he becomes "the living vampire". The cast also includes Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal, Charlie Shotwell, and Tyrese Gibson. This looks a lot like Batman Begins, with Bats and a rich guy doing weird things, except he actually becomes a vampire rather than just acts like a bat. Strange.

Here's the first official teaser trailer for Daniel Espinosa's Morbius, direct from IGN's YouTube:

One of Marvel's most compelling and conflicted characters comes to the big screen as Oscar winner Jared Leto transforms into the enigmatic antihero, Michael Morbius. Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder, and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr. Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. What at first appears to be a radical success soon reveals itself to be a remedy potentially worse than the disease. Morbius is directed by Swedish filmmaker Daniel Espinosa, director of the films Babylonsjukan, Outside Love, Snabba Cash, Safe House, Child 44, and Life previously. The screenplay is written by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless, based on the comic book & character created by Roy Thomas and Gil Kane. Produced by Avi Arad, Lucas Foster, Matt Tolmach; and it's co-produced by Marvel Studios. Sony will release Espinosa's Morbius in theaters everywhere starting July 31st, 2020 later this summer. First impression? Look good?