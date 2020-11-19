First Teaser Trailer for 'Music' - A Cinematic Experience Made by Sia

"All she's got now is you." The first teaser trailer has debuted for a film titled Music, made by Australian singer Sia - directing her first feature. The film is a musical drama + music video "cinematic experience" that will be playing in IMAX theaters early next year, and will launch along with Sia's new album. Zu, played by Kate Hudson, is a newly sober drug dealer who receives news that she is to become the sole guardian of her half-sister named Music, a young girl on the autism spectrum. The film explores two of Sia's favorite themes: finding your voice and creating family. Sia's music is integral to the story of the film. Through fantastical musical sequences she paints an alternative world for Music, Zu, Ebo and their community. Ten original songs have been written for the film by Sia and they are performed by this talented cast. Starring Hudson as well as Maddie Ziegler, Leslie Odom Jr., Ben Schwartz, and Juliette Lewis. This actually looks good! It's only a brief glimpse, but seems like a magical and inspiring look at the great power of music.

Here's the first official teaser trailer (+ teaser poster) for Sia's film Music, direct from YouTube:

Academy Award nominee Kate Hudson plays Zu, a newly sober drug dealer and self-saboteur who finds herself the sole guardian of her half-sister, Music (Maddie Ziegler), a teenager with special needs. Barely able to take care of herself, let alone her sister, Zu struggles with this new responsibility, but soon learns that life’s obstacles are made easier with a little help from a friend, Ebo (Leslie Odom, Jr.), a neighbor whose family story makes him someone Zu can learn from and rely upon. The film explores the tenuous bonds that hold us together and imagines a world where those bonds can be strengthened in times of great challenge. Music is directed by Australian musician / filmmaker Sia (also known as Sia Furler), making her first feature film after directing numerous music videos. The screenplay is written by Dallas Clayton and Sia, from a story by Sia. Produced by Vincent Landay and Sia. The film will receive a theatrical IMAX release starting in February 2021 early next year - tied in with her new album. For updates, visit Sia's official site.