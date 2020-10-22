First Teaser Trailer for Neuroscientist Sci-Fi Thriller 'Minor Premise'

"Wanna escalate this!?" Utopia has unveiled an official teaser trailer for a sci-fi psychological thriller titled Minor Premise, which already premiered at the Fantasia and Sitges Film Festivals this year. Marking the feature debut of producer Eric Schultz, this is a "brilliantly constructed science-fiction drama that resonates with particular poignancy in our quasi-quarantined times." Attempting to surpass his father's scientific legacy, a reclusive neuroscientist becomes entangled in his own experiment, pitting ten fragments of his consciousness against each other. Wha. "Schultz weaves a web of self-discovery with his characters revealing sincere and unvarnished portrait of a young man. Sathya Sridharan's acting prowess as Ethan makes this film a force to be reckoned with. He is dazzling, demonstrating his range and giving a unique twist to the sci-fi leading man. Unlock the puzzle that is Minor Premise and confront a plethora of fascinating questions of self and psyche." It stars Sathya Sridharan, Paton Ashbrook, and Dana Ashbrook. This looks very cool - and the quotes about how the film is "Nolan-esque" and a "mind melt" just make me more intrigued.

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ poser) for Eric Schultz's Minor Premise, direct from Utopia's YouTube:

Attempting to surpass his father's legacy and pressured by an old colleague, Malcolm (Dana Ashbrook of Twin Peaks), a reclusive neuroscientist becomes entangled in his own risky experiment. Ethan (Sathya Sridharan) has now locked himself in his home with his ex-girlfriend Allie (Paton Ashbrook) and the two navigate trauma, ambition, and missteps of the past. Diving headfirst into the uncharted equations of the brain, they realize that there is more at stake than just their relationship or Ethan’s reputation. With time quickly running out, he is forced to face off against the darker sides of himself while frantically attempting to solve an enigma that lies within his subconscious. Minor Premise is directed by veteran producer / New York filmmaker Eric Schultz, making his feature directorial debut after one other short film previously. The screenplay is written by Justin Moretto, Eric Schultz, and Thomas Torrey. This just premiered at the Fantasia and Sitges Film Festivals this fall. Utopia will release Schultz's Minor Premise direct-to-VOD in the US starting on December 4th this fall. For more, visit the film's official website. How cool does this look?