First Teaser Trailer for Orthodox Jewish Supernatural Horror 'The Vigil'

"There is something very, very wrong here…" IFC Midnight has revealed a teaser trailer (to celebrate the start of Hanukkah today) for the supernatural horror film titled The Vigil, which originally premiered at last year's Toronto Film Festival. Marking the feature directorial debut of writer / director Keith Thomas, the horror film is set in the Orthodox Jewish community in Borough Park, Brooklyn, and steeped in Jewish lore and demonology. A Brooklyn man who agrees to be a "shomer", hired to sit in overnight to watch over a deceased member of his former Orthodox Jewish community, finds himself opposite a malevolent entity. Starring Dave Davis as Yakov, with Menashe Lustig, Malky Goldman, Lynn Cohen, Fred Melamed, Ronald Cohen, and Nati Rabinowitz. This looks super creepy! The premise is scary to begin with, but the glimpses of horror we get in this (and that poster!) are very scary. Already nervous about watching this.

Here's the first teaser trailer for Keith Thomas' The Vigil, direct from YouTube:

Set over the course of a single evening, The Vigil follows Yakov (breakthrough actor Dave Davis, who learned Yiddish for the role), a former Hassid, as he accepts a position as a "shomer," hired to sit and watch over the body of a deceased community member. Having lost his faith, Yakov isn’t eager to go back to the insular religious community he only recently fled, but when he's offered payment to "sit the vigil" for a recently deceased Holocaust survivor, he reluctantly accepts the job. Shortly after arriving at the dilapidated house, Yakov realizes that something is very, very wrong. The Vigil is both written & directed by newcomer filmmaker Keith Thomas, making his feature directorial debut after one other short film previously. This initially premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year. IFC Midnight will release Thomas' The Vigil in select theaters + on VOD starting February 26th, 2021 next year. First impression? Spooky?