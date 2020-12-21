First Sneak Peek Look at Peter Jackson's 'The Beatles: Get Back' Doc

"Get back to where you once belonged." Disney has unveiled a special "sneak peek" teaser trailer preview for the new documentary about The Beatles called The Beatles: Get Back, due out in theaters in August 2021. This is New Zealand filmmaker Peter Jackson's latest documentary (following They Shall Not Grow Old) that he has been working on for years, restoring hours & hours of old footage. It was delayed from release this year until August of next year thanks to the pandemic. "From one Beatles fan to another: Step inside Peter Jackson's edit bay to get an exclusive look at never-before-seen footage from his documentary feature, The Beatles: Get Back." The doc film features in-studio footage that was shot in early 1969 for the 1970 feature film Let It Be. Jackson said, "We wanted to give the fans of The Beatles all over the world a holiday treat, so we put together this five-minute sneak peek… We hope it will bring a smile to everyone’s faces and some much-needed joy at this difficult time." This looks like sooooo much vintage fun. Fire it up!!

Here's the first sneak peek teaser trailer for Peter Jackson's doc The Beatles: Get Back, from YouTube:

Acclaimed filmmaker Peter Jackson’s The Beatles: Get Back is a unique cinematic experience that takes audiences back in time to The Beatles’ intimate recording sessions during a pivotal moment in music history. The film showcases the warmth, camaraderie and creative genius that defined the legacy of the iconic foursome. Shot in January 1969 and compiled from over 60 hours of unseen footage (filmed by Michael Lindsay-Hogg) and more than 150 hours of unheard audio, all of which has been brilliantly restored, The Beatles: Get Back is the story of John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr as they plan their first live show in over two years and charts the writing and rehearsing of 14 new songs, originally intended for release on an accompanying live album. The Beatles: Get Back is directed by acclaimed New Zealand filmmaker Peter Jackson, director of the WWI documentary film They Shall Not Grow Old previously, as well as both the Lord of the Rings + The Hobbit trilogies, Dead Alive, Heavenly Creatures, The Frighteners, King Kong, and The Lovely Bones. Presented by The Walt Disney Studios in association with Apple Corps Ltd. and WingNut Films Productions Ltd. Disney will release Jackson's The Beatles: Get Back doc in theaters worldwide starting August 27th, 2021 next summer. Sound good so far?