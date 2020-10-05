First Teaser Trailer for Strange 'The Show' Film Written by Alan Moore

"We've saved you the best seat in the house." A promo teaser trailer has debuted for a strange indie creation called The Show, from filmmaker Mitch Jenkins. This was supposed to premiere at the SXSW Film Festival before it was cancelled, it will instead premiere at the Sitges Film Festival this month. Fletcher Dennis, a man of many talents, passports and identities, arrives in Northampton - a strange and haunted town in the heart of England as dangerous as he is. His search for a stolen artifact leads him to the haunted town filled with Voodoo gangsters, masked adventurers, Depression-era private eyes and violent chiaroscuro women. From the mind of writer Alan Moore (Watchmen, V for Vendetta, Swamp Thing) comes a new feature film starring Tom Burke, Siobhan Hewlett, Alan Moore (yes), Ellie Bamber, Darrell D'Silva, Richard Dillane, Christopher Fairbank, and Sheila Atim. I have no idea what is going on in this trailer, there's a bit of everything, but I am intrigued. And with Alan Moore involved, I can't help say I'm curious to watch.

Here's the first teaser trailer for Mitch Jenkins' The Show, direct from YouTube (via TrailerTrack):

A frighteningly focussed man of many talents, passports and identities arrives at England's broken heart, a haunted midlands town that has collapsed to a black hole of dreams, only to find that this new territory is as at least as strange & dangerous as he is. Attempting to locate a certain person and a certain artifact for his insistent client, he finds himself sinking in a quicksand twilight world of dead Lotharios, comatose sleeping beauties, Voodoo gangsters, masked adventurers, unlikely 1930s private eyes, violent chiaroscuro women… and this is Northampton when it's still awake. Once the town closes its eyes there is another world entirely going on beneath the twitching lids, a world of glittering and sinister delirium much worse than any social or economic devastation. Welcome to the British nightmare, with its gorgeous flesh, its tinsel and its luminous light-entertainment monsters; its hallucinatory austerity. The Show is directed by filmmaker Mitch Jenkins, his second feature after directing Show Pieces previously. The screenplay is written by acclaimed graphic novelist / writer Alan Moore. Produced by Thomas Brown, Michael Elliott, and Jim Mooney. This was supposed to premiere at this year's SXSW Film Festival, but it will instead premiere at the Sitges Film Festival in Spain this fall. For more updates, follow the film on Instagram here. Curious?