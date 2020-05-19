First Teaser Trailer for 'The Wanting Mare' by Nicholas Ashe Bateman

"Can you see it now?" Anmaere Pictures has unveiled a teaser trailer for an indie film titled The Wanting Mare, which is premiering at the Chattanooga Film Festival this month. The Wanting Mare is a "technical marvel of digital world-building on the level of Sky Captain and Sin City, having been almost entirely - and unbelievably - shot inside a storage unit in New Jersey. Five years in the making, its hundreds of visual effects seamlessly blend digital landscapes and physical reality, bringing Whithren and its greater world to unbelievable life." Set in Whithren, a line of women pass a single dream through multiple generations. The film follows a group of people making their way in a fantasy world called "Anmaere", equal parts Lord of the Rings and Game of Thrones, that has evolved into a "modern" setting that feels much like today's Earth. This stars Jordan Monaghan, Yasmin Keshtkar, Edmond Cofie, Nicholas Ashe Bateman, Josh Clark, and Christine Kellogg-Darrin. Looks like it might be good - an indie discovery to keep an eye on.

Here's the first teaser trailer for Nicholas Ashe Bateman's The Wanting Mare, direct from YouTube:

In the world of Anmaere, north of the city of Whithren, wild horses run through the moorlands and up the coast. These horses are the city's most valuable export, and as a result are hunted, trapped, sold & shipped across the sea once a year. For those in Whithren, this trade creates lucrative and exciting possibilities: the chance to escape their constantly sweltering city to head to the Western continent of Levithen, or just to begin again. Meanwhile in a small house just north of the city, a young woman dies in childbirth. Her last words are an attempt to tell her daughter of the life she will have and her inheritance of a recurring dream that must be kept secret; for it contains the memories of another age long before us, one where magic and myth were alive in the world. The Wanting Mare is written & directed by filmmaker Nicholas Ashe Bateman, making his feature directorial debut after a few shorts and VFX work previously. Produced by Shoaib Iqbal, Jeff Walker, Nicholas Ashe Bateman; executive produced by Shane Carruth and Lawrence Inglee. The film will premiere at the Chattanooga Film Festival this year. No official release has been set yet.