First Trailer for '9/11 Kids' Documentary About the Kids at the School

"That's me right there." Hot Docs has debuted an official trailer for a documentary titled 9/11 Kids, which just premiered at the Hot Docs Film Festival this summer. This trailer has been out for a little while already, but we just came across it recently and it's worth featuring. 9/11 Kids is about the group of kids who were in a room at their school where President George W. Bush was sitting and reading to them on September 11th, 2001. This is the moment, on camera, where Bush was told that the World Trade Center had been hit by two airplanes. The film catches up with the kids almost 20 years later to find out their story - what happened to them, how did this moment change their lives forever, and how has America changed since 2001. The film is not only a commentary on the American Dream, but also on race and racism in America. What a fascinating subject for a film - a bit like Michael Apted's Up series, but from a whole different perspective. Have a look.

Here's the first promo trailer for Elizabeth St. Philip's documentary 9/11 Kids, direct from YouTube:

On the morning of September 11, as a plane hit the second tower of the World Trade Center, US president George W. Bush was reading a story to a classroom of second-graders at Emma E. Booker Elementary School in Sarasota, Florida. For the 16 kids and their teacher, this iconic moment in American history is forever etched in their minds. Now, almost 20 years later, what has become of this classroom of gifted, predominantly African-American children? 9/11 Kids catches up with many of those present that fateful day. Many have gone on to thrive, but for some life has been challenging – marred by petty crime and periodic incarceration. As the film reflects on the poignant theme of race in America, it calls into question what the American Dream means to people today. 9/11 Kids is directed by Canadian filmmaker Elizabeth St. Philip, now making her feature directorial debut after producing for television and also directing one episode of "Dogs with Jobs" previously. The film just premiered at the Hot Docs Film Festival this summer. No other official release dates are set yet - stay tuned for additional updates. Who's interested in this one?