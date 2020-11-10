First Trailer for A.I. Comedy 'Superintelligence' with Melissa Mccarthy

"Why you?" "You're literally the most average person on Earth." Warner Bros has unveiled the trailer for a comedy titled Superintelligence, the latest creation of actress Melissa Mccarthy and her director husband Ben Falcone (following Tammy, The Boss, Life of the Party). This is skipping theaters and debuting directly on HBO Max at the end of the month - which is probably for the best considering this looks awful. When an all-powerful Superintelligence (voiced by James Corden) chooses to study the most average person on Earth, the fate of the world hangs in the balance. As the A.I. decides to enslave, save or destroy humanity, it's up to Carol to prove that people are worth saving. This stars Melissa McCarthy, Bobby Cannavale, Brian Tyree Henry, and Jean Smart. It looks like a dumb comedy ripoff of Her without any laughs. Ugh.

Here's the first official trailer for Ben Falcone's Superintelligence, direct from WB's YouTube:

Carol Peters' (Melissa McCarthy) life is turned upside down when she is selected for observation by the world's first superintelligence - a form of artificial intelligence that may or may not take over the world. Superintelligence is directed by American actor / filmmaker Ben Falcone, director of the films Tammy, The Boss, and Life of the Party previously. The screenplay is written by Steve Mallory (The Boss). Produced by Rob Cowan, Ben Falcone, and Melissa McCarthy. This was originally set for a theatrical release during the holiday season. Warner Bros will instead premiere Falcone's Superintelligence streaming on HBO Max starting November 26th, Thanksgiving week. It will also play in select theaters around the world. Anyone?