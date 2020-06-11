MOVIE TRAILERS

First Trailer for A.I. Sci-Fi 'Archive' Starring Stacy Martin & Theo James

by
June 11, 2020
Source: YouTube

Archive Trailer

"I waited a long time… and then I saw something." Vertical Entertainment has released an official trailer for an intriguing indie sci-fi thriller titled Archive, marking the feature directorial debut of concept artist Gavin Rothery. The film is set in 2038 and follows a man working on a true human-equivalent AI. When his wife passes away, he tries to introduce her into the AI machine with unexpected consequences. This stars Theo James, Stacy Martin as his wife - in AI form and as a human, Rhona Mitra, and Toby Jones. It reminds me a bit of the robot sci-fi film I Am Mother about the girl and robot, but this is also something of its own and looks damn good. Better than the average indie sci-fi flick, that's for sure. I really want to see it.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Gavin Rothery's Archive, direct from Vertical's YouTube:

Archive Film

Archive Poster

2038: George Almore (Theo James) is working on a true human-equivalent AI. His latest prototype is almost ready. This sensitive phase is also the riskiest. Especially as he has a goal that must be hidden at all costs: being reunited with his dead wife. Archive is both written and directed by artist / filmmaker Gavin Rothery (visit his official website), a concept / design artist from the VFX world, now making his feature directorial debut after directing one short film previously. Produced by Philip Herd, Theo James, and Cora Palfrey. This was supposed to premiere at the SXSW Film Festival earlier this year. Vertical Ent. will debut Rothery's Archive in "virtual cinemas" + on VOD starting July 10th this summer. How cool does that look?

Find more posts: Sci-Fi, To Watch, Trailer

Discover more around the web:

FEATURED POSTS

VIEW MORE

POPULAR COMMENTS

LAST YEAR'S TOP 10

Alex's Top 10 - 2019
1. Parasite
2. Last Black Man SF
3. The Lighthouse
4. Marriage Story
5. The Specials
6. Blinded by Light
7. Long Shot
8. Uncut Gems
9. For Sama
10. A Beautiful Day
Click Here for Thoughts

Adam's Top 10 - 2019
1. Parasite
2. Once Upon a Time
3. Avengers: Endgame
4. The Farewell
5. Knives Out
6. Rise of Skywalker
7. Peanut Butter Falcon
8. Little Women
9. 1917
10. The Irishman
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the latest posts only, follow this acct:

Add FS to your Feedly updates: click here

ON FACEBOOK / ADS