First Trailer for A.I. Sci-Fi 'Archive' Starring Stacy Martin & Theo James

"I waited a long time… and then I saw something." Vertical Entertainment has released an official trailer for an intriguing indie sci-fi thriller titled Archive, marking the feature directorial debut of concept artist Gavin Rothery. The film is set in 2038 and follows a man working on a true human-equivalent AI. When his wife passes away, he tries to introduce her into the AI machine with unexpected consequences. This stars Theo James, Stacy Martin as his wife - in AI form and as a human, Rhona Mitra, and Toby Jones. It reminds me a bit of the robot sci-fi film I Am Mother about the girl and robot, but this is also something of its own and looks damn good. Better than the average indie sci-fi flick, that's for sure. I really want to see it.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Gavin Rothery's Archive, direct from Vertical's YouTube:

2038: George Almore (Theo James) is working on a true human-equivalent AI. His latest prototype is almost ready. This sensitive phase is also the riskiest. Especially as he has a goal that must be hidden at all costs: being reunited with his dead wife. Archive is both written and directed by artist / filmmaker Gavin Rothery (visit his official website), a concept / design artist from the VFX world, now making his feature directorial debut after directing one short film previously. Produced by Philip Herd, Theo James, and Cora Palfrey. This was supposed to premiere at the SXSW Film Festival earlier this year. Vertical Ent. will debut Rothery's Archive in "virtual cinemas" + on VOD starting July 10th this summer. How cool does that look?