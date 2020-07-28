First Trailer for Aaron B. Koontz's Horror Western Film 'The Pale Door'

"I understand there was a reward?" RLJE Films has released an official trailer for a horror western titled The Pale Door, the latest bloody offering from Camera Obscura director Aaron B. Koontz. After a train robbery goes bad, two brothers leading a gang of cowboys must survive the night in a ghost town inhabited by a coven of witches. This is a hell of a setup and a hell of a freaky reveal once they get to this brothel and discover what's going on. Starring Devin Druid, Zachary Knighton, Bill Sage, Pat Healy, Natasha Bassett, with Stan Shaw and Melora Walters. At first glance this reminds me of From Dusk Till Dawn, trapped in one saloon fighting off nasty demons. The witches crawling all over the ceiling are frickin' scary.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Aaron B. Koontz's The Pale Door, direct from RLJE's YouTube:

The Dalton gang finds shelter in a seemingly uninhabited ghost town after a train robbery goes south. Seeking help for their wounded leader, they are surprised to stumble upon a welcoming brothel in the town’s square. But the beautiful women who greet them are actually a coven of witches with very sinister plans for the unsuspecting outlaws - and the battle between good and evil is just beginning. The Pale Door is directed by American filmmaker Aaron B. Koontz, director of the film Camera Obscura, as well as a segment in anthology horror Scare Package previously, plus a number of short films and other production work. The screenplay is written by Cameron Burns, and Aaron B. Koontz, and Keith Lansdale. This hasn't premiered at any film fests or elsewhere, as far as we know. RLJE Films will release Koontz's The Pale Door in select theaters + on VOD starting August 21st later this summer. Freaked out by this? Look any good?