First Trailer for Aaron Sorkin's True Story 'The Trial of the Chicago 7'

"Martin's dead. Bobby's dead. Jesus is dead. They tried to peacefully. We gonna try somethin' else." Netflix has unveiled the first teaser trailer for The Trial of the Chicago 7, the new film both written and directed by Aaron Sorkin. He originally wrote this for Spielberg to direct, but took on the duties himself after trouble getting it made. The very timely film tells the story of seven people on trial stemming from various protest-related charges surrounding the uprising at the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois. With an extraordinary ensemble cast: Sacha Baron Cohen, Eddie Redmayne, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jeremy Strong, Mark Rylance, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Michael Keaton, Frank Langella, John Carroll Lynch, Alex Sharp, Ben Shenkman, Kelvin Harrison Jr, and J.C. MacKenzie. This is pretty much a perfect teaser - just the right amount of footage, but also a provacative and exciting look at what this film will be talking about. A story as relevant today as it was back in the 1960s. And here we go…

Here's the first trailer (+ poster) for Aaron Sorkin's The Trial of the Chicago 7, from Netflix's YouTube:

Based on the story of the Chicago Seven, a group of seven defendants charged by the federal government with conspiracy, inciting to riot, and other charges all related to anti-Vietnam War and countercultural protests that took place in Chicago, Illinois, on the occasion of the 1968 Democratic National Convention. The Trial of the Chicago 7 is both written and directed by Academy Award-winning American screenwriter / filmmaker Aaron Sorkin, his second feature after directing Molly's Game before this, and writer of the scripts for Charlie Wilson's War, The Social Network, Moneyball, and Steve Jobs previously. It's produced by Stuart M. Besser, Matt Jackson, Marc Platt, and Tyler Thompson. Netflix will debut Sorkin's The Trial of the Chicago 7 streaming exclusively starting October 16th this fall. First impression? Looking good so far?