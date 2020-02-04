First Trailer for Alaa Eddine Aljem's Dark Comedy 'The Unknown Saint'

"Stealing money is okay for me. But profaning a saint's tomb, is too much." The Match Factory released an official promo trailer for the indie comedy The Unknown Saint, from Moroccan filmmaker Alaa Eddine Aljem. This premiered in the Critics Week section at the Cannes Film Festival last year, and earned a few rave reviews from critics before stopping by a few other festivals. This Coen Brothers-esque dark comedy is about a thief who buries money on top of a hill fleeing the police. When he returns years later, he discovers a mausoleum built where it's buried and moves to the town nearby to try and figure out how to get his bounty back. Starring Younes Bouab, with Salah Ben Saleh, Bouchaib Semmak, Mohammed Nouaimane, Anas El Baz, Abdelghani Kitab, Hassan Ben Badida, and Ahmed Yarziz. This is an entirely original, very clever comedy from Morocco - not something we see that often. Highly recommend giving this a look.

Here's the first promo trailer (+ poster) for Alaa Eddine Aljem's The Unknown Saint, from YouTube:

Moments before his capture by police, a thief digs a grave to hide a bag of money. Released from prison years later, he returns to retrieve the bag, only to find a shrine to an unknown Saint built directly over his loot, and a brand new village constructed all around it. The Unknown Saint is both written and directed by Moroccan filmmaker Alaa Eddine Aljem, making his feature directorial debut after a short doc film and producing work on documentaries previously. This first premiered at the Cannes Film Festival last year in the Critics' Week sidebar, and it also played at the Karlovy Vary, London, and Busan Film Festivals. The film opens first in France this month. No official US release has been set yet - stay tuned for updates. Interested?