First Trailer for Alabama Drama 'Tuscaloosa' Starring Devon Bostick

"You're either part of the problem, or you're part of the solution." Cinedigm has revealed an official trailer for an indie drama titled Tuscaloosa, which is indeed set in the town of Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Based on the Southern novel by W. Glasgow Phillips, this film is set in 1972 and centers around a major civil rights movement. On the verge of entering high society, college graduate Billy Mitchell finds his plans changing when he falls in love with a young patient with multiple personalities at his father's mental institution, and becomes involved in a radical civil rights fight against Tuscaloosa's power elite. Starring Devon Bostick, Natalia Dyer, Marchánt Davis, Tate Donovan, Ella Rae Peck, Nathan Phillips, Birgundi Baker, and hip hop artist / actor YG. Looks like a radical trip back to the 70s, with some groovy dialogue in there.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Philip Harder's Tuscaloosa, direct from Cinedigm's YouTube:

Alabama, 1972. As Billy (Devon Bostick) falls for a patient (Stranger Things' Natalia Dyer) at his father's mental asylum, his childhood best friend becomes involved in a radical civil rights movement against Tuscaloosa's power elite. Tuscaloosa is directed by American filmmaker Philip Harder, a music video and commercials director making his second feature after the experimental Low: Movie - How to Quit Smoking previously. The screenplay is also written by Philip Harder, based on the Southern novel of the same name by W. Glasgow Phillips. It's produced by Scott Franklin and Patrick Riley. This originally premiered at the Nashville Film Festival last fall, but didn't play anywhere else. Cinedigm will release Harder's Tuscaloosa in select US theaters + on VOD starting March 13th, 2020 coming up next month. Anyone interested in this?