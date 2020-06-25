First Trailer for Alex Winter's Doc 'Showbiz Kids' About Child Actors

"It's something that parents need to see." HBO has unveiled the first official trailer for a documentary film titled Showbiz Kids, which is premiering in July. Showbiz Kids is written & directed by former child actor Alex Winter (best known as "Bill S. Preston, Esq."), who relies on the perspectives of many of his peers to explore the complexities of growing up under the glare of Hollywood's spotlight, refusing to shy away from the more difficult truths about the industry. That is important. "Winter's commitment to creating an honest representation of a complicated industry stems from his own childhood in show business, beginning as a child actor on Broadway at the age of ten." He's now an experienced doc filmmaker. "This is a story I've been wanting to tell for many years… Having grown up in the business I've never seen the experiences of a child actor, from their early career through to the transition into adulthood, told from the perspective of those involved. I'm honored that these talented actors trusted me with their very personal stories." Watch below.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Alex Winter's doc Showbiz Kids, direct from YouTube:

Showbiz Kids offers an unvarnished look at the high risk, high reward business of working as a child actor in the entertainment industry. The film chronicles the personal and professional price of fame and failure on a child. Those who know the industry best, including several successful child actors and two aspiring hopefuls, unpack their own complicated experiences as they reconcile the hardships they’ve faced and sacrifices they’ve made on their way to finding success in show business. Showbiz Kids is by actor / writer / filmmaker Alex Winter, director of the docs Downloaded, Deep Web, The Panama Papers, and Trust Machine: The Story of Blockchain previously. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals, as far as we know. HBO will debut Winter's Showbiz Kids streaming starting July 14th this summer. Who's interested in this?