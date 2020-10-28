First Trailer for Alex Winter's New Frank Zappa Documentary 'Zappa'

"We were loud, we were coarse, and we were strange." Magnolia Pictures has debuted an official trailer for Zappa, the definitive new documentary about guitar god Frank Zappa, made by talented docu filmmaker Alex Winter (Downloaded, Deep Web, The Panama Papers, Showbiz Kids). The first film "made with the approval and cooperation of the Zappa estate." Zappa offers an exclusive look at the life of the innovative artist and musician through unfettered access to the Zappa family trust and with tons of never-seen-before archival footage. With an impressive score that combines Frank's well known songs with his later classical compositions, Zappa comprehensively chronicles the life and career of an eccentric musical genius. The film also looks at the many other areas where Zappa left a lasting mark, including his political involvement as an advocate against music censorship that even led him to the halls in congress. This is going to be damn good.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Alex Winter's doc Zappa, direct from Magnolia's YouTube:

With unfettered access to the Zappa family trust and all archival footage, ZAPPA explores the private life behind the mammoth musical career that never shied away from the political turbulence of its time. Alex Winter's assembly features appearances by Frank's widow Gail Zappa and also several of Frank's musical collaborators including Mike Keneally, Ian Underwood, Steve Vai, Pamela Des Barres, Bunk Gardner, David Harrington, Scott Thunes, Ruth Underwood, Ray White and others. Zappa is directed by English actor / writer / filmmaker Alex Winter (follow him @Winter), director of the docs Downloaded, Deep Web, The Panama Papers, Trust Machine: The Story of Blockchain, and Showbiz Kids previously. The film just premiered at the Camden and Montclair Film Festivals this year. Magnolia will release Winter's Zappa in select theaters + on VOD starting November 27th, on Thanksgiving week, this fall. Visit its official site.