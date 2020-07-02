First Trailer for All-Female Punk Band 'The Go-Go's' Music History Doc

"People would freak out when we played." Showtime has unveiled the first official trailer for another music history, rock doc titled The Go-Go's, a film entirely about the history of the all-women punk band The Go-Go's. It takes a look into the success of the Go-Go's. The Go-Go's were formed in Los Angeles in 1978, but they only hit it big in the 80s. Except for short periods when other musicians joined briefly, the band has had a relatively stable line-up consisting of Charlotte Caffey on lead guitar & keyboards, Belinda Carlisle on vocals, Gina Schock on drums, Kathy Valentine on bass guitar, Jane Wiedlin on rhythm guitar. They were the first, and to date only, all-female band that wrote their own songs and played their own instruments to top the album charts. The Go-Go's will also release their first new recording in nearly 20 years, "Club Zero," starting on July 31st just before the doc premieres on Showtime this summer. This film looks rad! Rock on.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Alison Ellwood's doc The Go-Go's, from Showtime's YouTube:

The Go-Go's are rooted in music history as not just a pop phenomenon but groundbreakers as well. Born out of the L.A. punk scene, Charlotte Caffey (lead guitar, keyboards and vocals), Belinda Carlisle (lead vocals), Gina Schock (drums), Kathy Valentine (bass and vocals) and Jane Wiedlin (guitar and vocals) didn’t play the part of bad girls – they were genuine punk rockers. Their 1981 debut album Beauty and the Beat, featuring the hits "Our Lips Are Sealed" (one of Rolling Stone's Top 100 Pop Singles) and "We Got the Beat," was one of the most successful debut albums of all time, at No. 1 on the Billboard charts for six consecutive weeks and resulted in a Grammy nomination for Best New Artist. The Go-Go's is directed by veteran Australian editor / filmmaker Alison Ellwood, director of the doc films Magic Trip: Ken Kesey's Search for a Kool Place, Spring Broke, and American Jihad previously, as well as lots of editing work and TV docs as well. This first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. Showtime will debut Ellwood's The Go-Go's film streaming exclusively starting August 1st this summer. Excited to watch this?