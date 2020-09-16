First Trailer for 'American Murder: The Family Next Door' Netflix Doc

"She said, 'things were bad…'" Netflix has unveiled an official trailer for an intense true-crime documentary film titled American Murder: The Family Next Door, an 82 min feature film debuting on Netflix this month. Shanann Watts and her two young daughters went missing in Frederick, Colorado. As details of their deaths made headlines worldwide, it became clear that Shanann’s husband, Chris Watts, wasn’t the man he appeared to be. Experience a gripping and immersive examination of the disintegration of a marriage. It is one of the first films "to give a voice to the victims." Filmmaker Jenny Popplewell spent days with Shanann's parents and brother in North Carolina and it was with their blessing that she was able to look through Shanann's personal laptop and phone. This never before seen footage truly gives a voice to Shanann and her daughters instead of their killer – a "refreshing new take" on true crime. This looks chilling and fascinating.

Official trailer (+ poster) for Popplewell's doc American Murder: The Family Next Door, on YouTube:

In 2018, 34-year-old Shanann Watts and her two young daughters went missing in Frederick, Colorado. As heartbreaking details emerged, their story made headlines worldwide. Told entirely through archival footage that includes social media posts, law enforcement recordings, text messages and never-before-seen home videos, director Jenny Popplewell pieces together an immersive and truthful examination of a police investigation and a disintegrating marriage. American Murder: The Family Next Door is directed by American filmmaker Jenny Popplewell, director of many TV docs including Jamie: Drag Queen at 16 and Glamour Model Mum, Baby & Me, as well as producing on various TV doc shows previously including "Gypsy Kids Our Secret World" and "My Big Fat Gypsy Wedding". Netflix will debut Popplewell's American Murder: The Family Next Door streaming exclusively starting September 30th later this month. Curious?