First Trailer for Animated Adaptation of Lois Lowry's 'The Willoughbys'

"We're going to find a new family!" Netflix has unveiled the first trailer for The Willoughbys, their next home-made animated movie following Klaus last year. This is actually made by Bron, an animation studio based in Vancouver. It's adapted from Lois Lowry's novel of the same name about a group of kids who get into all kinds of trouble. Convinced they'd be better off raising themselves, the Willoughby children hatch a sneaky plan to send their selfish parents on vacation. The siblings end up embarking upon their own high-flying adventure to find the true meaning of family. "It's a love letter to kid logic, unconventional families and awkward childhoods. It's a story for anybody who struggles to fit in," the filmmakers explain. Yeah that sounds about right. Featuring the voices of Will Forte, Maya Rudolph, Alessia Cara, Terry Crews, Martin Short, Jane Krakowski, Séan Cullen, and Ricky Gervais. Get a first look at the movie below.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Kris Pearn's The Willoughbys, from Netflix's YouTube:

Convinced they'd be better off raising themselves, the Willoughby children (Tim, Jane, Barnaby A & B) hatch a sneaky plan to send their selfish parents on vacation. The siblings then embark on their own high-flying adventure to find the true meaning of family. The Willoughbys is directed by animation filmmaker Kris Pearn, director of Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2 previously, as well as lots of other animation work in the industry as an experienced story artist and character designer. Co-directed by Cory Evans and Rob Lodermeier. The screenplay is written by Kris Pearn and Mark Stanleigh; adapted from Lois Lowry's novel of the same name. It's produced by Luke Carroll, Aaron L. Gilbert, and Brenda Gilbert. Made at Bron Animation. Netflix will release The Willoughbys streaming exclusively starting April 22nd coming up soon.