First Trailer for Animated Sequel 'The Boss Baby 2: Family Business'

"You want me to be a baby again…?" Universal has released the first official trailer for The Boss Baby 2: Family Business, an animated sequel from DreamWorks Animation. The director of all the Madagascar movies and Megamind returns again to direct this follow-up to The Boss Baby from 2017. The Templeton brothers have become adults and drifted away from each other, but a new boss baby with a cutting-edge approach is about to bring them together again - and inspire a new family business. When baby Tina reveals that she's—ta-da!—a top secret agent for BabyCorp now on a mission to uncover the dark secrets behind Tabitha's school and its mysterious founder, Dr. Edwin Armstrong, it will reunite the Templeton brothers in unexpected ways, lead them to re-evaluate the meaning of family and discover what truly matters. Featuring the voices of Alec Baldwin, Jeff Goldblum, Ariana Greenblatt, Jimmy Kimmel, Lisa Kudrow, Eva Longoria, James Marsden, and Amy Sedaris. Seems to be made only for those who like the first movie.

Here's the first trailer (+ poster) for Tom McGrath's The Boss Baby 2: Family Business, on YouTube:

In the sequel, the Templeton brothers—Tim (James Marsden) and his Boss Baby little bro Ted (Alec Baldwin)—have become adults and drifted away from each other. Tim is now a married stay-at-home dad. Ted is a hedge fund CEO. But a new boss baby with a cutting-edge approach and a can-do attitude is about to bring them together again… and inspire a new family business. Tim and his wife, Carol (Eva Longoria), the breadwinner of the family, live in the suburbs with their super-smart 7-year-old daughter Tabitha (Ariana Greenblatt), and adorable new infant Tina (Amy Sedaris). Tabitha, who's at the top her class at the prestigious Acorn Center for Advanced Childhood, idolizes her Uncle Ted and wants to become like him, but Tim, still in touch with his overactive youthful imagination, worries that she's working too hard and is missing out on a normal childhood. The Boss Bay 2: Family Business is directed by animation filmmaker Tom McGrath, director of the films Madagascar, Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa, Megamind, Madagascar 3, and The Boss Baby previously. The screenplay is written by Marla Frazee. Produced by Jeff Hermann. Universal Pictures will release DreamWorks Animation's sequel The Boss Baby: Family Business in theaters everywhere starting on March 26th, 2021 next year. First impression? Who's ready for more?