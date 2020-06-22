First Trailer for Apple's Sci-Fi 'Foundation' Based on Asimov's Books

"The empire will fall." We're breaking our no-TV rules to bring you this trailer for a highly anticipated, epic sci-fi series in the works at Apple called Foundation, based on the seminal book series of the same name from Isaac Asimov. Hollywood has been trying to adapt these books for decades; we've even written about various developments in the past including with Roland Emmerich attached for a while. Apple TV ended up securing the rights and David S. Goyer is developing. Foundation chronicles "the thousand year saga of The Foundation, a band of exiles who discover that the only way to save the Galactic Empire from destruction is to defy it." Based around a mathematician who can predict the future, but as heard in this trailer, they don't like the future he discovers is coming. Foundation stars Jared Harris as the mathematician Hari Seldon; with Lee Pace as Brother Day; Lou Llobell as Gaal; Leah Harvey as Salvor; Laura Birn as Demerzel; Terrence Mann as Brother Dusk; and Cassian Bilton as Brother Dawn. This is an exciting and visually appealing first look at the series. I've got high hopes! After all this time, it might be worth the wait after all.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Isaac Asimov's Foundation series, from Apple's YouTube:

The premise of the stories is that, in the waning days of a future Galactic Empire, the mathematician Hari Seldon spends his life developing a theory of psychohistory, a new and effective mathematical sociology. Using statistical laws of mass action, it can predict the future of large populations. Seldon foresees the imminent fall of the Empire, which encompasses the entire Milky Way, and a dark age lasting 30,000 years before a second empire arises. Although the inertia of the Empire's fall is too great to stop, Seldon devises a plan by which "the onrushing mass of events must be deflected just a little" to eventually limit this interregnum to just one thousand years. To implement his plan, Seldon creates the Foundations—two groups of scientists and engineers settled at opposite ends of the galaxy—to preserve the spirit of science and civilization, and thus become the cornerstones of the new galactic empire. Foundation is a TV series in development at Apple TV+. Executive produced by Robyn Asimov, David S. Goyer, Josh Friedman, Cameron Welsh, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Marcy Ross. The series is produced for Apple by Skydance Television. Based on the book series by Isaac Asimov, first published in 1942 (and collected in 1951). Apple will debut the TV series sometime in 2021. Stay tuned for updates. First impression? Who's in?