First Trailer for Australian Killer Crocodiles Sequel 'Black Water: Abyss'

"It's only a short swim." Screen Media Film has debuted the first trailer for an Australia horror sequel titled Black Water: Abyss, a follow-up to the underground hit Black Water from 2007 (about killer crocodiles in the mangrove swamps). Filmmaker Andrew Traucki returns for this deadly underground sequel, which follows a group of friends exploring a remote cave system in Northern Australia and end up deadly threat by a pack of crocodiles. The killer crocs are back! And hungrier than ever. Starring Jessica McNamee, Luke Mitchell, Amali Golden, Benjamin Hoetjes, and Anthony J. Sharpe. This is one of those fun horror films set in an underground cave, combined with a killer croc horror film. A bit of both fears crammed into one? Why not. I hope this trailer didn't give away too much at the end - tread carefully. And watch for crocs.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Andrew Traucki's Black Water: Abyss, direct from YouTube:

In Black Water: Abyss, a group of friends explore a remote cave system deep in the forests of Northern Australia when a tropical storm hits. As rising flood waters trap them deep below the surface, something even deadlier emerges from the darkness – killer crocodiles. Black Water: Abyss is directed by Australian horrro filmmaker Andrew Traucki, director of Black Water, The Reef, and The Jungle previously, plus a segment in The ABCs of Death. The screenplay is written by Ian John Ridley and Sarah Smith; a sequel to Traucki's Black Water film from 2007. Produced by Neal Kingston, Michael Robertson and Pam Collis. The film hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Screen Media will release Traucki's Black Water: Abyss in select US theaters + on VOD starting August 7th. Ready to meet some killer crocs?