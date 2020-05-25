First Trailer for Australian Romance 'Dirt Music' with Kelly MacDonald

"I already felt like a ghost… Figured why not become one." Universal Pictures Australia has released the first official trailer for a heart-wrenching romantic drama titled Dirt Music, the latest film from Australian filmmaker Gregor Jordan (of Buffalo Soldiers, Ned Kelly, The Informers, Unthinkable). Adapted from the novel by Tim Winton, the stunning landscape of Western Australia is the backdrop for an impassioned tale of love and grief. Talented Aussie actress Kelly MacDonald stars as Georgie, who is stuck in an unhappy relationship with a local fisherman. She goes off on a journey of self-discovery and meets a former musician named Lu Fox, played by Garret Hedlund. The film also stars David Wenham, Aaron Pedersen, Dan Wyllie, Chris Haywood, and Ava Caryofyllis. This actually looks way better than the average romance, not only with some gorgeous cinematography, but heartfelt performances and a tragic but meaningful story.

Here's the official Australian trailer (+ poster) for Gregor Jordan's Dirt Music, direct from YouTube:

Georgie Jutland (Kelly Macdonald) is barely holding it together these days without a drink. Once a nurse, now she's trapped in the backwater fishing port of White Point with local crayfish baron, Jim Buckridge (David Wenham) and his two sons, whose dead mother she can never hope to replace. One hazy night she sees the lone figure of Lu Fox (Garret Hedlund) appear in the mists of the bay. A long time ago he was a dirt musician, but now he survives as a poacher - an unwise choice given Jim's iron-grip on the local fishing trade. Georgie is instantly drawn to Lu, and the pair begin an intense affair. What Georgie doesn't yet realise is that the Foxes and the Buckridges have a long, murky history… Dirt Music is directed by Australian filmmaker Gregor Jordan, director of the films Two Hands, Buffalo Soldiers, Ned Kelly, The Informers, and Unthinkable previously. The screenplay is written by award-winner Jack Thorne, adapted from Tim Winton's novel of the same name. Universal Pictures will release Jordan's Dirt Music in Australia sometime later in 2020. No other international release dates have been set - stay tuned. First impression?